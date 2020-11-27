Aebit

Home is Where the Heart is

Aebit
Aebit
  • Save
Home is Where the Heart is houses smoke heart house vector branding logo affinity minimal illustration design art
Download color palette

It's just a mockup, not for an actual brand. It's meant to be a heart and home. Enjoy 😁

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2020
Aebit
Aebit

More by Aebit

View profile
    • Like