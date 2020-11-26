Shakuro Graphics

Happy Thanksgiving 2020

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 digital art digital artwork graphic girl illustration girl character character illustration hobby cooking thanksgiving day thanksgiving flat illustration art character design illustrator shakuro character vector design art illustration
Happy Thanksgiving from our team to all the US Dribbblers!🦃
Wishing all the good things in your life to multiply and stay with you all year long!❤️

