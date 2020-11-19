Hasan Mahmud

men fashion logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
men fashion logo brand identity shopping app shopping clothing brand minimal logo logodesign logo designer creative logo simple logo unique logo ui ux design ui designer need logo design need logo ui ux design logo minimal branding
Download color palette

Recently this logo is made for an Australian client, This logo is also made for a Male clothing shop, how do you like the logo? The client liked the logo very much.

hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line.

You can also follow my other sites 😊 :

https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasanmahmud-/

Related Keywords :
#logo #logos #icon #design #designer #identity #vector #logodesigner #branding #logoinspiration #simple #best #brandmark #logomark #mark #logomaker #graphicdesign #designinspiration #photooftheday #picoftheday #logotype #flatdesign #logohexa #Hasan_Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like