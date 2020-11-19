Sanaullah Ujjal
BrandCull

Landkit Logo Design ( Letter 'L' + Building )

Sanaullah Ujjal
BrandCull
Sanaullah Ujjal for BrandCull
Hire Us
  • Save
Landkit Logo Design ( Letter 'L' + Building ) logo presentation modern logo minimalist flat design logotype brand design branding brand identity logo design design logo development management marketing property construction logo building logo l logo real estate logo landkit logo
Download color palette

Logo exploration for Landkit Group, the largest commercial property development, and investment company
Symbol shows an abstract Building Icon & Letter 'L' constructed.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

BrandCull
BrandCull
Hire Us

More by BrandCull

View profile
    • Like