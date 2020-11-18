Motion Ridge

Business Slideshow After Effects Templates

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge
  • Save
Business Slideshow After Effects Templates smooth slideshow slide shape red purple presentation opener motion modern line grid diagonal dark corporate company clean catalog business after effects project files
Download color palette

Use this code 30XODEAL you get 30% OFF for the 1st Month Only

Preview: https://youtu.be/0-jllxh3CpY

Get this here: https://motionridge.com/item/business-slideshow/GyChDoK

This multipurpose After Effects template is perfect for Design Showcase, corporate, architecture, restaurants, technology, etc. Easily drop your contents in, hit render and you are all set.

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge

More by Motion Ridge

View profile
    • Like