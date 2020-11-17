Houseplant e-Commerce App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an online houseplant store 🖖

🌵 On the first screen users can see a catalogue of plants, there’s a section with popular items. At the bottom of the screen users can see a guide to basic care of houseplants. On the second screen there’s a page with the article. Users can read it and see the author’s name.

🌿 The color scheme consists of three main colors – green and black are accent colors, and white is the background color. All colors combine harmoniously and create a composition that resembles a light and soft flower garden.

👩‍🌾 When users buy plants in the store, they also get a detailed care instruction

Created by Julia Vakulenko