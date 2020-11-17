Purrweb UI

Houseplant e-Commerce App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Houseplant e-Commerce App ecommerce app store app ecommerce shop store houseplant house plant startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an online houseplant store 🖖

🌵 On the first screen users can see a catalogue of plants, there’s a section with popular items. At the bottom of the screen users can see a guide to basic care of houseplants. On the second screen there’s a page with the article. Users can read it and see the author’s name.

🌿 The color scheme consists of three main colors – green and black are accent colors, and white is the background color. All colors combine harmoniously and create a composition that resembles a light and soft flower garden.

👩‍🌾 When users buy plants in the store, they also get a detailed care instruction

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Vakulenko

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like