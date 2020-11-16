Ashick's ┃ Logo Designer

VENICE

VENICE ashickslogo logomark vectorlogo dribbble logofolio logodesigner branding logodesign ashicks itlaylogo flag italy venice abstract city brand logo design boat logo
Venice ( Italy )
------------------
Venice, the capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. It has no roads, just canals – including the Grand Canal thoroughfare – lined with Renaissance and Gothic palaces.

    • Like