Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Sajon

Downloader App

Sajon
Sajon
Hire Me
  • Save
Downloader App download illustration 3d top popular ux ui uxui uiux ux ui mobile app design agency mobile design mobile ui mobile app design mobile app mobile app design app

200+ App Design Pack

Price
$250
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
200+ App Design Pack
Download color palette

200+ App Design Pack

Price
$250
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
200+ App Design Pack

Today I would like to share the Orix 3D Downloader Conceptual App Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
_
Instagram - Sajon.Co
_
Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Sajon
Sajon
Striving to help in Design & Business.
Hire Me

More by Sajon

View profile
    • Like