PlayTube Logo Design.

A logo design exploration for PlayTube. PlayTube is an online video-sharing platform, you can enjoy
the videos, upload original content, and share it all. The symbol shows an Abstract Play Icon in the middle of Drive storage.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
    • Like