OreskovicDesign

Splace

OreskovicDesign
OreskovicDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Splace vacation location pin travel s icon monogram letter mark branding logo
Download color palette

Logo proposal for a weekend vacation service. SOLD.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2020
OreskovicDesign
OreskovicDesign
Logo Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by OreskovicDesign

View profile
    • Like