Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Susana Costa

Lands of Priolo

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Lands of Priolo azores vector logo icon clean design logomark branding sustainable sustainability ngo green forest enviroment eco climate nature bird logo priolo birds bird
Download color palette

This is a logomark that I redesigned for LIFE+ Lands of Priolo, a nature conservation project which has taken place in S. Miguel island, Portugal (2012).
It represents a critically endangered bird species - the Priolo - inside a plant leaf.

LIFE+ is the EU's financial instrument supporting nature conservation projects throughout the European Union.

Thank you! Let's connect - Instagram | Behance

© All Rights Reserved

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Brand design & websites for ethical businesses
Hire Me

More by Susana Costa

View profile
    • Like