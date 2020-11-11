Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NBM // Brand Toolkit

NBM // Brand Toolkit logotype emblems golf logo designer brand designer brand design craft vintage logo design badge design badges toolkit icon branding identity brand symbol logo
Earlier this year I teamed up with Northern Ball Markers – a UK-based custom golf accessories store, to create a new brand identity and toolkit as they looked to expand the business and product offering.

Built around a proud belief in craftmanship, the identity system uses the heart of the brand, custom ball markers, as the primary focus, using a traditional style emblem that gives a nod to the original crossed flags logo, as well as a reference to the North Star in homage to the brand’s northern roots.

With a need to be reproducable in laser engraved format amongst others, the brand emblem and individual elements were designed to work as one, but also be easily separated into individual yet cohesive assets. The extensive brand toolkit provides a platform for the brand’s expansion into new product ranges, such as golf balls, tees, gloves, towels and clothing.

