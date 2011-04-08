Leigh Taylor

Marathon Logo charity marathon logo brand identity
This is one of the concepts for an inspirational guy who is embarking on 100 Marathons in 100 weeks to raise awareness for The Forgotten Heroes charity in the UK (more details to follow)

Posted on Apr 8, 2011
