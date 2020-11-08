👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It often feels hard to start after a long break. So its better to start with something small to roll into a larger piece of work.
This illustration is inspired from my process of making a to-do list, which I make every morning to help me keep things on track, and get started with the day.
I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
Also welcome to my socials Instagram | LinkedIn
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.