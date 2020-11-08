Meghdeep Sarkar

RESUMING

RESUMING workspace stationery interior color urban art modern illustrations pencil pen coffee cup notes paper desk minimalism adobe illustrator illustration digital illustration
It often feels hard to start after a long break. So its better to start with something small to roll into a larger piece of work.
This illustration is inspired from my process of making a to-do list, which I make every morning to help me keep things on track, and get started with the day.

I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

