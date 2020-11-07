Anggii✪
One Week Wonders

GUBUGAN - Home Property Landing Page

Anggii✪
One Week Wonders
Anggii✪ for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
GUBUGAN - Home Property Landing Page agency consulting solution minimalist property home branding landingpage landing page homepage website ux apps ui clean design
GUBUGAN - Home Property Landing Page agency consulting solution minimalist property home branding landingpage landing page homepage website ux apps ui clean design
Download color palette
  1. Gubugan - Preview.png
  2. Gubugan - Landing Page.png

Hello all! This is my recent exploration of the home property landing page concept.

What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Thank you! :)

----------------

Font: Inter
Image: Unsplash

----------------

Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like