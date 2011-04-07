Yassine Bentaieb

Super Saiyan Goku

Super Saiyan Goku goku kakarotto headshot vector illustration textured super saiyan dbz dragonball z
Drawing and webdesign all started with DragonBall Z for me. So here is an homage to the best(and for me personally the most influential) tv show ever.

The style of the illustration was inspired from the awesome work of Craig Henry. Go check it out!

