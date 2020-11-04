Online Food IOS Mobile App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Designers!
Today I want to share with you my first UI design for a Online food order and delivery app . This is a minimalist mobile application for an online food shop offering healthy, fresh fast food and juices, ice cream.
I'm trying to make the UI clean and minimal. Hope you'll like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank you
DudeShape
Instagram | Behance