Ali Çorak

Mavi News iOS App UI Kit

Ali Çorak
Ali Çorak
  • Save
Mavi News iOS App UI Kit news news app ios ios app design ui design ux design ux ui
Download color palette

Mavi app is a concept UI Kit designed for iOS platform.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2020
Ali Çorak
Ali Çorak

More by Ali Çorak

View profile
    • Like