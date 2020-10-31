Alex Tsibulski

Card view is always nice :)

Alex Tsibulski
Alex Tsibulski
Hire Me
  • Save
Card view is always nice :) desktop design product design injury management information system managment management system management tool management app management erp crm ux ui
Card view is always nice :) desktop design product design injury management information system managment management system management tool management app management erp crm ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 74.png
  2. Frame 71.png

Another view for our secret and serious client.

Made by design punks at ⚡️Quix

Follow 🚕 Like 🤩 And let's be friends 🐝

D2cbaedcdef368b2343adb2a4bc1106a
Rebound of
Injury cases
By Alex Tsibulski
Alex Tsibulski
Alex Tsibulski
Product designer with a strong focus on complex interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tsibulski

View profile
    • Like