Jonathan Ogden

Miniature City

Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden
  • Save
Miniature City wallpaper minimal
Download color palette

Working on a wallpaper for simpledesktops.com - hopefully will be appearing on there soon. I added a bit of subtle grunge for this shot but the wallpaper is clean.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden

More by Jonathan Ogden

View profile
    • Like