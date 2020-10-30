Matys

mevita-vietnam laravel crud icons logo webdesign website
  1. mevita.png
  2. Index.png
  3. About us.png
  4. Students.png
  5. Partners.png

meVita-vietnam recruit qualified specialists and transfer them from Vietnam to Germany.

The aim was to develop a website that appeals to both target groups (students & partners) and to present the information in a visually appealing way. A custom CRUD application (Laravel) works in the background to fill the respective areas with content. It was a lot of fun to do the design and the implementation with Laravel.

Live-website: https://mevita-vietnam.de/

Posted on Oct 30, 2020
