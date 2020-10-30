Trending designs to inspire you
meVita-vietnam recruit qualified specialists and transfer them from Vietnam to Germany.
The aim was to develop a website that appeals to both target groups (students & partners) and to present the information in a visually appealing way. A custom CRUD application (Laravel) works in the background to fill the respective areas with content. It was a lot of fun to do the design and the implementation with Laravel.
Live-website: https://mevita-vietnam.de/