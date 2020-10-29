COCO-WINTER

Coco-the-pug is my friend's dog and Winter-the-Husky is her neighbor's dog. One day we all were together at my friend's place and this was the very first time when Coco and Winter were meeting. Winter is a beautiful dog and was new to everyone; so he had gotten all the attention in the room, which made Coco feel jealous. Coco himself is a big-time attention seeker.

This illustrated piece of art is one of the encounters which Coco had with Winter that night, where Winter had literally cornered him in the kitchen.

It was funny and we sometimes talk and laugh thinking of this particular moment of them together. I gifted this to my friend on her birthday.