Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Homesphere, a luxury real estate agency.
This design project is a concept about a website of a Real estate Agency in Dubai. The project is designed in a very elegant and luxurious manner of focusing on important aspects to meet the High-end client.
Link to the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106065133/Homesphere-Luxury-Real-estate-UI