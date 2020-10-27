Tushar Prakash

Real estate UI

Real estate UI
Homesphere, a luxury real estate agency.

This design project is a concept about a website of a Real estate Agency in Dubai. The project is designed in a very elegant and luxurious manner of focusing on important aspects to meet the High-end client.

Link to the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106065133/Homesphere-Luxury-Real-estate-UI

