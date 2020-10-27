Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A budget tracking web app

This money management app makes it easy to track your personal finances and it becomes one single resource for creating a budget, tracking your spending, and saving money.

Not only you can set and maintain your monthly or weekly budget, but the app also gives you advice on how to save even more money, based on what you are spending it on the most.

User Interface Designer
