Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia German

Back to childhood

Julia German
Julia German
  • Save
Back to childhood paper art photoshop paperart outdoor justfun design illustration creativity colorful childhood abstract 3d
Download color palette

Hi everybody 👋

that's a part of my bachelor's thesis. Hope you like it. 🙂
It's about a charity project for children in the war zone.
You can find more about the project here

//

I am available for your projects:
✉️ mail@juliagerman.de

Julia German
Julia German
Problem solver. UX/UI Designer. Illustrator.

More by Julia German

View profile
    • Like