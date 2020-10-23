Fiona de Wert

FinTech Banking App

Fiona de Wert
Fiona de Wert
  • Save
FinTech Banking App theme light fintech money finance savings banking website landing page colorful flat branding ux ui sketch mockup mobile ios design app
Download color palette

A colourful finance app to set, manage and track your saving goals.

Check out more shots from this project on my profile.

❤️ Press L to show some love!

Website | Behance

Fiona de Wert
Fiona de Wert

More by Fiona de Wert

View profile
    • Like