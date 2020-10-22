Snapback | Custom Camera App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Snapback is a great solution for those who need to quickly make a mobile app that processes vintage live photo effects to embed into nice polaroid frames and share works on social networks
iOS version: https://codecanyon.net/item/snapback-ios-iphone-custom-cameras-application-inapp-purchase/23814049
[FOLLOW ME]
GumRoad: https://gumroad.com/xscoderdev
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xscoder
Instagram: https://instagram.com/xscoder
GitHub: https://github.com/xscoder1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5_HwfoBRBegneSkiuDHmA