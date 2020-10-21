Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stefanie Sequeira

Moth Club Sticker

Stefanie Sequeira
Stefanie Sequeira
Moth Club Sticker
Recently I designed a sticker for a friend as a gift for one of her relatives. The ask was a design for the Moth (as in M-Th) Club, a biking group her relative was a part of at work. The imagery was to be a luna moth with bicycles mixed in somehow - I illustrated a moth and plunked in some bike wheels on the wings. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Posted on Oct 21, 2020
Stefanie Sequeira
Stefanie Sequeira
