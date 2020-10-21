Faces - Cross-Sectioned

Trending designs to inspire you
CROSS-SECTIONAL VIEW
— To see ourselves from a close range, us defining the boundaries of the cutting plane! Attempt at reinterpreting one of the many concepts in our textbooks, through basic art and animation.
