Faces - Cross-Sectioned

Faces - Cross-Sectioned illustration conceptual concept design concept art visualization look deeper frame by frame line animation linedrawing lineart animation after effects 2d motion graphics design animated gif repetition aftereffects adobe 2d animation motion graphics animation
CROSS-SECTIONAL VIEW
— To see ourselves from a close range, us defining the boundaries of the cutting plane! Attempt at reinterpreting one of the many concepts in our textbooks, through basic art and animation.

