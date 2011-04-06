Marcus Fehn

Daedalus Touch Icon

Marcus Fehn
Marcus Fehn
  • Save
Daedalus Touch Icon icon ipad app dark
Download color palette

First dribbble, so I'd rather play it safe. Icon for Daedalus touch, an iPad text editor coming this summer.
Thanks to Oleg Melnychuk for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Marcus Fehn
Marcus Fehn

More by Marcus Fehn

View profile
    • Like