Low Poly Worlds: Legendary Concert

Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd
I have created these worlds to show the endless possibilities of the Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets. This one is about one not-so-good but famous guitar solo - hell, I miss the concerts.
Assembled in Unity. Rigged and rendered in Blender. Animated with Mixamo.