Lorenzo Cappelli

The Usual Suspects

Lorenzo Cappelli
Lorenzo Cappelli
  • Save
The Usual Suspects fake title movie monochrome type
Download color palette

Another fake title screen for my ongoing series.
I'm really having fun with these!

Full: http://bit.ly/etRK9W

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Lorenzo Cappelli
Lorenzo Cappelli

More by Lorenzo Cappelli

View profile
    • Like