Salvatore Mezzatesta

Domee Flat Homepage

Salvatore Mezzatesta
Salvatore Mezzatesta
  • Save
Domee Flat Homepage website flat flat design clean simple long shadow social login app
Domee Flat Homepage website flat flat design clean simple long shadow social login app
Download color palette
  1. domee-flat.png
  2. domee-full-homepage.png

New homepage made for Domee.com, a projects i'm working on as web designer. . I have based this homepage with a mix of flat design and long shadow tecnique, making it more young, fresh and I have tried to give more emphasis on the characteristics of the product. Here's the result!

Every feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2014
Salvatore Mezzatesta
Salvatore Mezzatesta

More by Salvatore Mezzatesta

View profile
    • Like