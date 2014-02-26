Domee Flat Homepage

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
New homepage made for Domee.com, a projects i'm working on as web designer. . I have based this homepage with a mix of flat design and long shadow tecnique, making it more young, fresh and I have tried to give more emphasis on the characteristics of the product. Here's the result!
Every feedback is appreciated!