Nirotica Font

Nirotica is a serif font that comes with very beautiful changing characters that will bring in your projects a touch of luxury and style. The modern style is perfect to be applied in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, restaurant menus, logos, fashion, branding, make up, stationery, novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels or any type of advertising purpose.
Nirotica has 1159 glyphs and 736 alternative characters, including various language support. With OpenType features with alternative styles and elegant ligatures.
BUY THIS :
- https://creativemarket.com/TRF/5495225-Nirotica
- https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/trf/nirotica/