Logo ❘ Peruvian Organic Fair

Logo ❘ Peruvian Organic Fair geometric prehispanic culture inca andean peruvian branding peru logo
This way the final logo I made for Colca, a peruvian organic fair that wanted to reinforce the origin of the products we consume.

The inspo for this were the Colcas, a warehouse-ish place incas used to deposit food and supplies a loong looong time ago.

Part of the challenge was to find a palette that wasn´t green in order to communicate "organic". Did I accomplished it? I want to believe I did.

I hope

Posted on Oct 16, 2020
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
