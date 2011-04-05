Ema Hoffmann

Stamp - It's here!

logo stamp lettering type black
My stamp from SimonStamp.com is here! Very exciting, looks very nice - the ink pad though is not great. Will have to find something slightly more generous with the ink.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
