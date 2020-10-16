Logan Cee

Durotan 2 - Shop clothings online

Durotan 2 - Shop clothings online envato shopify theme woocomerce shopify minimalist bag fashion store ecommerce shop
  1. durotan_fullwidth_dribbble.png
  2. durotan_fullwidth_dribbble_2.png

An another demo in Durotan project that i just completed.

Thank you for watching!

🔥 Work Inquiry
cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me
Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Instagram

UI/UX Web Designer
