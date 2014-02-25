Peter Stuart

todo iOS Launch Screen

This is my iPhone application lauch screen for an app I am currently working on called "todo" which will be available on the App Store in the next few weeks. I hope you all like it! You can follow me on twitter @PeterJStuart to keep up-to-date with the app progress :)

Posted on Feb 25, 2014
