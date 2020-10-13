alex aleksandrov

Animation studio - Animatik

alex aleksandrov
alex aleksandrov
Hire Me
  • Save
Animation studio - Animatik sticker icon papaton design studio symbol mark toy movement brand identity identity winding key key animation graphic design branding brand logo huliganio alexandrovi aleksandrov
Download color palette

Logo for an animation studio. The idea is to use a winder, the element that creates movement in physical toys. Also, the key is one of the main elements in the animation.

The peculiarity is that the key can change its appearance and mood

I available for new projects! Tell me more at alexandrovbrand@gmail.com

Also you can check my -
Behance
Instagram

alex aleksandrov
alex aleksandrov
Illustrator & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by alex aleksandrov

View profile
    • Like