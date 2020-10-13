Animation studio - Animatik

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Logo for an animation studio. The idea is to use a winder, the element that creates movement in physical toys. Also, the key is one of the main elements in the animation.
The peculiarity is that the key can change its appearance and mood
I available for new projects! Tell me more at alexandrovbrand@gmail.com
Also you can check my -
Behance
Instagram