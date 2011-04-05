Erik Marinovich

The Flying Rats

The Flying Rats illustration the big animals flying rats pigeons
I've always wanted to do a graphic novel about a pigeon gang in Brooklyn who call themselves, 'The Flying Rats'.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
