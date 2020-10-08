Daily UI #4: Trip planner

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The first shots of a personal project I'm working on.
Before covid-19 blasted us, we were planning a trip with a large group of friends. It was very difficult to manage as we had to agree and synchronize ourselves on a lot of things (dates, flights, cities, housings, activities, etc).
So I wanted to start prototyping a traveling planner app that can help us in the future! I will try to develop it more in the coming months.
