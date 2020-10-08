Romain Abidonn

Daily UI #3: Music Player

Romain Abidonn
Romain Abidonn
  • Save
Daily UI #3: Music Player product bring me the horizon spotify music player mobile app mobile ui design
Download color palette

Minimalist Spotify player.

(Discover Bring me the Horizon if you don't know this band yet: https://open.spotify.com/track/6shny2UVkpaLc7jEKEoePa)

If you want to know more about me, have a look at my portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2020
Romain Abidonn
Romain Abidonn

More by Romain Abidonn

View profile
    • Like