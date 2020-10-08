Romain Abidonn

Daily UI #2: Messaging (dark mode)

Romain Abidonn
Romain Abidonn
  • Save
Daily UI #2: Messaging (dark mode) ui mobile ui mobile product message messaging whatsapp texting design app
Download color palette

Dark mode of a simple messaging app done with a close friend, Manon, follow her :)

If you want to know more about me, have a look at my portfolio.

B04d84a842075fc4cf57266a4e99bde3
Rebound of
Daily UI #2: Messaging
By Romain Abidonn
View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2020
Romain Abidonn
Romain Abidonn

More by Romain Abidonn

View profile
    • Like