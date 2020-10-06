Book a ride Landing page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Awesome People 🏀
Super excited to share a landing page design i am currently working on that allows users to plan your hiking, road cycling or MTB adventures in the planner, and be guided along every trail, track, road or path—even when you’re offline. Get your first region for free and say hello to your next adventure!
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/