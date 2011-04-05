Andrew-David Jahchan

Upcoming Project - Field

I initially couldn't decide which of those to use, but I decided to use all three. Top one is normal state, bottom one is hover state and middle one is active state.
What do you think?

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
