Tutoring Website Illustration

Hi Dribbblers!
Glad to share with you the new illustration I did for a tutoring website, I've changed a little bit and explore again to put it on the landing page, because the original illustration is more colorful, what you think? I will be happy to hear your opinion.
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com