Tatiana Efimova

Heydar Aliyev Center Main Page minimalism minimalistic design gradient architecture zaha hadid main screen main page
I love architecture. And I love Zaha Hadid Architects. The flowing shape of this building is gorgeous and impressive. This screen is a concept.

Interface designer
