JAG stamp

JAG stamp jag logo rubber stamp
Being so inspired by Tim's logo stamp, I set out to see what I could do with my own logo.

I found a little place called Rubberstamps.net that sells them fairly cheap, so I got three stamps. :-)

Rebound of
JAG logo draft
By Joel Glovier
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
I design workflow tools for humans.

