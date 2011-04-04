Stephen Coles

a new favicon for Fonts In Use

Stephen Coles
Stephen Coles
  • Save
a new favicon for Fonts In Use pixel fonts in use
Download color palette

Type was too obvious and never looks good at 16x16.

http://fontsinuse.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Stephen Coles
Stephen Coles

More by Stephen Coles

View profile
    • Like