Skype Icon

This is my first stab at creating an icon. View the full screenshot here : http://d.pr/ArSf

For the record, yes, its similar to the default style, it is meant to be. Wanted to keep it as similar to the default style while making it seem more at home with my new message style. I'd love some constructive criticism on this [apart from "use different metaphor/concept" ] :)

cheers :)

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
